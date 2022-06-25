Citing increasing operational expenses and improving a pay scale that has led to an employee shortage, the Winchester City Council approved a tax increase Tuesday evening.
The council voted 5-1 with Councilman Willie Womack in opposition.
The state of Tennessee recently released certified property tax rates which are adjusted to generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year after a property reappraisal.
Winchester’s tax rate last year was $1.02 per $100 in property valuation. After the reappraisal was completed, the certified rate was adjusted to 68 cents.
The City Council voted to remain with the previous tax rate at $1.02, meaning the taxes on a $100,000 home will go from $170.62 annually to $255.82 — a 33.4 percent annual increase at $85.20 or $7.10 per month.
The average property value in Winchester is about $230,000, so the taxes on that average value will go from $391 annually to $586.50 — $195.50 for the year or $16.29 per month.
City Administrator Beth Rhoton said the goal is to increase pay to attract new employees and keep them.
“We had employees making $9 an hour and couldn’t keep them,” she said, adding that the goal is to set the rate at $14.
Rhoton also said the city has been faced with inflationary increases, and the money available wasn’t making ends meet.
She said the last time the city had a tax increase was about five years ago, and the budget needed a nickel increase per year for four years to amortize expenses.
“It wasn’t enough,” she said, referring to what the city had to work with.
The 2023 fiscal year revenue totals $10.572 million, up from $9.164 million, an increase of $1.4 million.
Although property taxes are being raised, Rhoton said the rate in Winchester is modest compared to other cities.
In Tullahoma, the city tax rate was $2.43 per $100 in property valuation, $2.64 in Manchester and $1.77 in Shelbyville. Tullahoma’s new proposed tax rate is $1.95 and is waiting on a third reading of the budget to become official.
Councilman Michael Sisk provided his assessment.
“I don’t want my taxes to go up, but we’ve got to pay a livable wage,” he said, adding that the pay increase will make a difference to employees who have been struggling to get by.