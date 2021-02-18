With tornadoes being a persistent threat, the nearby city of Decherd is attempting to secure funds that would provide emergency sirens.
The Decherd Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave Mayor Michael Gillespie the go-ahead on Jan. 12 to take the necessary steps to apply for a Tennessee “Small Cities” Community Development Block Grant to get the money to buy the sirens and have them installed.
The project’s total cost would be $150,000, with the grant money providing $130,500 and the remaining $19,500 being provided by the city using Three Star program incentives and COVID-19 assistance money.
City Administrator Rex Clark said tornado threats in recent years have left a lasting impression on how imperative it is that the city has a proper early warning system.
He said if the city is able to secure the funding, the sirens would be strategically placed to cover Decherd’s residential, business and industrial areas.
He added that it would probably take three or four sirens to do the job.
“We want to make sure everything is covered without overlapping too much into any of the areas,” Clark said.
He said city officials had been considering getting sirens using grant money. However, he said the city is only eligible for one CDBG at a time and already had one that was used to upgrade the city’s sewer plant.
Clark said with the sewer-plant project finished, the timing was right to apply for a grant to get emergency sirens.
The resolution the board approved says an urgent need exists to purchase and install early warning sirens to alert residents of impending disaster events.
It adds that the sirens would significantly enhance the health and safety of local residents during severe weather and manmade disasters.
Tullahoma maintains several tornado sirens, including one located at the Motlow College campus. The primary purpose of the sirens is to act as a warning system for people that are engaged in outdoor activities and who might be away from radio, television or their electronic devices.
The sirens are only activated when Tullahoma or eastern Moore County has been placed under a tornado warning. A warning indicates a tornado has been spotted by the National Weather Service through radar or spotter and that immediate action should be taken. Official notification comes from either the NWS or the Communication Center and the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director.
Once activated, the sirens sound for approximately three minutes and shut off. If Tullahoma or its coverage area remains in the Tornado Warning Area, the sirens will be activated again and continue that cycle as the conditions demand. Citizens should continue to monitor the television, radio, weather radios and other electronic means to remain informed of the tornado or severe weather direction.