South Jackson Civic Center is inviting the community to attend its 1922 Club Wine and Cheese Event at Lakewood Country Club to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the civic center’s auditorium.

The event will be on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m., and while the event is free to attend, South Jackson officials recommend guests RSVP by either calling the box office at 931-455-5321 or emailing office@southjackson.org their RSVP.