South Jackson Civic Center is inviting the community to attend its 1922 Club Wine and Cheese Event at Lakewood Country Club to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the civic center’s auditorium.
The event will be on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m., and while the event is free to attend, South Jackson officials recommend guests RSVP by either calling the box office at 931-455-5321 or emailing office@southjackson.org their RSVP.
The event is sponsored by South Jackson’s Capital Campaign Drive and the 1922 Club.
According to South Jackson Chairman Greg Gressel, the event will be an opportunity for people to not only celebrate 100 years of the South Jackson auditorium but will hear about the plans for the next 100 years.
According to Gressel, the Capital Campaign Drive is South Jackson’s campaign to raise funds for various projects at the civic center, composed of three components. The first component, called Birthday Wishes, where those who purchase a birthday wish for $100 will have their name put on the wall on the new orchestra den that’s being built on the main stage. The money will go towards renovations for South Jackson.
The second component, Take Your Seat, where someone can celebrate and honor a loved one with a seat donation for $300. Gressel noted their name will not be on the seat, but rather a plaque with everyone who participated in the seat naming. The funds will go towards maintenance of the seats.
The final component is the 1922 Club, which is a three-year membership to South Jackson. The benefits include: presale access to events at South Jackson; reduced price of tickets and five free tickets for each year; extraordinary events and programming; 1922 Club merchandise; invitations to private events and so on.
The cost of the membership in total is $1,922, which Gressel said those who are interested can pay either in installment plans or in full. The funds will be used for renovations for the floor and seats in the auditorium.
Like all of the events and programs this year, the wine and cheese event is part of the overall celebration of the auditorium’s anniversary.
“It’s been a celebration of 100th anniversary and we are going to continue that through December,” Gressel said.
He added at the beginning of the new year there will a gala-type event to wrap up the anniversary celebration.
For more about the upcoming shows and ticket information, call the box office at 455-5321 or visit South Jackson online at www.southjackson.org.