Lt. Col. Eric Withrow

 Photo provided

Lt. Col. Eric Withrow first heard about Arnold Air Force Base 19 years ago.

At the time, Withrow was serving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. A retired master sergeant previously assigned to Arnold would stop by Withrow’s work area. Coffee in hand, the retiree would regale Withrow with tales of wind tunnels, tests involving full-scale models and how Arnold was a veritable playground for the engineers making up a sizable chunk of its workforce.