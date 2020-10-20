A longtime Tullahoma restaurant will soon offer beer on the menu.
China Wok, located in the Kroger shopping center, applied and was approved for an on-premises beer permit at the Oct. 12 meeting of the Tullahoma Beer Board.
The beer board unanimously approved the permit pending the restaurant’s final fire inspection. China Wok has been undergoing major renovations over the last several weeks, remodeling its dining area to prepare for a new dining experience.
The restaurant will no longer offer the buffet, according to Manager Wendy Liu, but diners will now be able to wash down their favorite Chinese food staples with a cold beer.
China Wok is anticipating a November re-opening, according to its fire inspection paperwork.