A woman faces theft charges after she allegedly heisted over $50,000 in jewelry and then claimed she didn’t know how some of the stolen jewels got into her bag.
The woman, Rachel Gamble, 29, is charged with theft for an incident that allegedly happened at Knotty Pine Motel.
Police were called to the motel and told by the victim that Gamble had stolen $50,000 worth of jewelry from her motel room. Gamble denied the allegation and gave police permission to search her room. Officers quickly found a clue when they located a money clip bearing the victim’s initials sitting on top of a plastic tote in the suspect’s room. The victim had a picture of the clip to prove it belonged to her.
Police continued their search and located a silver bracelet in the bottom of a clothes hamper. They then asked the victim how Gamble was able to access her room. That’s when the victim said she had asked Gamble to help carry a rocking chair into her room, giving her access.
Gamble continues to deny the allegation, saying she was “unsure how” the stolen jewelry got into her motel room. The remainder of the stolen jewels remain unaccounted for.