A shoplifter faces assault charges after she allegedly slugged a loss prevention officer at Walmart as she was trying to prevent her from fleeing the scene of the crime.
The suspect, Cynthia Taylor-Ruiz, 37, is charged with shoplifting and misdemeanor assault. The suspect told police, when they arrived to investigation the incident, that she was grabbed on the arm by the loss prevention officer. The grabbing, she said, caused her to strike the victim.
However, a review of surveillance footage reportedly showed it was no reflex reaction that caused her to slug the officer in the face.
“It shows the loss prevention officer grabbing the shopping cart and getting tangled in the suspect’s arm,” police reported. “The video then shows the suspect striking the loss prevention officer in the face before leaving the store.”
The shoplifting case involves the taking of $60 worth of items from the store.