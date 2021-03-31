A woman is facing possession charges when drugs were allegedly found in her car after being pulled over for a traffic stop.
According to police reports, a police officer noticed a blue Dodge traveling on East Lincoln Street without proper functioning tag lights.
After pulling the car over and speaking to the occupants, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Occupants claimed while they smoked marijuana there was not any inside the vehicle.
The officer asked the occupants to exit the vehicle to conduct a search. Before exiting, one of the other passengers, Justis Archey, told the officer he had a loaded firearm between his feet.
According to the police report, about a gallon-sized, vacuum sealed package containing approximately five grams of marijuana was found. The driver, Aaliyah Shedd, 26, claimed the marijuana was hers.
When questioned about the packaging of the drugs, Shedd said she went to Blacktop Park with $40 and asked if anyone smoked. She said an unnamed male came up to her with the package. When she asked him why the package was so large, the unidentified male allegedly told her he was out of plastic baggies.
Shedd was charged with possession of Schedule IV drugs, as well as safety belt use and violation of registration.