Charges may be pending after a woman says she was assaulted by another woman after the dog did its business in her yard.
Police say the female victim had scratches on her face and hands when they arrived to investigate the incident.
The woman said she was walking her dog on Edgewood Drive when her canine stopped to do its business. At that point the woman said she saw a pair of dogs and a woman running at her. “She stated the woman was made because the dog was defecating on her yard,” the police report reads, noting the victim said the woman then pushed her down and hit her on the left side of her head.
The woman also believes the dogs that came running up with the alleged aggressor may have scratcher her during the ordeal. The victim acknowledged this was not the first time she had issue with the women she says assaulted her, noting they had argued last year when her dog and went to the bathroom on her yard.
The victim told police she would hold off on pressing charges.