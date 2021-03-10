A woman told police she bit her boyfriend in the stomach to get away from him after he attacked her.
That boyfriend, Jordan Edwards, 24, not only suffered a bite to the belly but was also charged with simple domestic assault after police determined he was the primary aggressor in the domestic dispute.
It first looked like Edwards might be the victim in the case when police encountered him walking between apartment buildings on Grundy Street after they were dispatched there to investigate a domestic disturbance.
“He had a cut on his left thumb and a bite mark on his stomach and a few scratches,” police observed when they encountered him, the suspect maintaining he was the subject of an attack. “He stated (the victim) tried to strike him with a pick axe handle which caused him to try to choke her to try and restrain her.”
The victim told a different story, saying that after they got in an argument that Edwards busted the TV and kicked the door in to the bedroom where she had taken refuge.
“He began to try to choke her,” the police report reads of her version of events. “This is when she stated she bit him on the stomach and proceeded to try and retreat away.”