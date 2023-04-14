A woman faces felony assault charges after she allegedly attacked another woman with a hammer, leaving the victim with staples in her head and multiple broken ribs.
The suspect, Sherrie Renee Smith, 60, is charged with aggravated assault, a crime that carries three to six years in prison if convicted.
Smith was arrested after police were dispatched to East Lauderdale Street to investigate a call of a woman being attacked with a hammer. When officers arrived they encountered Smith coming from the home.
“As I approached, Sherrie Smith came from the side of the home and was covered in blood,” the police report revealed. “Her vehicle was parked on the side of the home with the driver door open and the vehicle running.”
Police said they found a small amount of methamphetamine on Smith’s person.
“Ms. Smith smelled of alcohol and had blood on her arms, hands, shirt and pants,” the officer reported, noting Smith claimed she had recently been kicked out of her home and was there to collect her belongings.
Police then talked to the victim who told them she was lying on the couch when Smith made entry into her home and started hitting her with a hammer.
“There was blood on the pillow (the victim) was using,” police reported, adding they tracked a trail of blood back to Smith’s running vehicle. (The victim) believed she was struck at least four times with the hammer in her head and ribs.”
Police found eight lacerations on the victim. Eleven staples needed to close the scalp wound later at the hospital. She also suffered four fractures to the sixth through ninth ribs. Police suspect some of the blows were landed by the backside of the hammer as some wounds had double marks.
The victim said Smith did not have permission to be at the residence as she had claimed, noting Smith had been evicted from the apartment next to hers for not paying rent.