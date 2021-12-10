A Tullahoma woman has been charged with the abuse of a corpse, District Attorney Craig Northcott announced Friday following a grand jury indictment being handed down Dec. 10.
The charge concerns Melissa Sims McCann, 62, who, according to authorities, has continually rented a storage unit at Watts-N-Storage at 1004 Old Estill Springs Road in Tullahoma.
According to Northcott, Tullahoma Police Department received a call Nov. 13 that unidentified remains were found in a unit after being auctioned. The remains were not initially identifiable as human, but analysis from the medical examiner's office determined them to be that of a newborn human.
A statement from Northcott said McCann had rented the unit in 1994 to store the remains of her full-term newborn baby. She allegedly delivered the baby a few days prior to renting the unit.
The Coffee County Grand Jury indicted McCann for two counts of abuse of a corpse on Friday, Dec. 10. If further investigation reveals evidence of other crimes, additional charges will be sought, Northcott said.
McCann is scheduled to appear in Coffee County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17.