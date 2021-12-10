A local woman has been hit with arson charges for a fire that heavily damaged a home on Flowertown Road and claimed the life of the resident’s pet cat this past week.
Tullahoma firemen and police officers responded to a structure fire at 132 Flowertown Road on Monday, Nov. 29. According to the police report, officers were advised that a complainant saw a woman in a trench coat running from the residence. A fire truck was on the scene when officers arrived.
According to Tullahoma police reports, the suspect, Shanda Sherrell, 31,was located several blocks down from the house behind the Raceway on North Jackson Street and was found with two lighters, a rock, a burned plastic bag that was still hot and a syringe that was disposed of in a sharps container. She was then detained and questioned.
According to Sherrell, she went to the residence to ask for water and a shower. The person at the residence gave her a glass of water but denied her the shower and went back into the house. She then reportedly gave two different stories about what happened next. One story was that she was smoking and flicked the cherry into a box that “must have had chemicals in it.” The other story was she bent down by a box to light a cigarette that had leaves in it and the wind caught the embers.
The victim confirmed Sherrell asked for the beverage and the bath. He said she was going through his roommate’s belongings on the front porch, with one item being a gas can, when he told her to stop and went back inside to watch TV. A few minutes later, someone alerted him to a fire and said he needed to get out of the home. The victim said he started looking for his cat, but once the smoke became too thick, he exited through the back door. The cat did not survive the fire.
Officers spoke to the complainant and several witnesses who said they saw Sherrell running from off the porch carrying something in her hand. One witness said Sherrell ran up to him and his customers at The Wash Spot Car Wash and said “We have to go. We have to go. Get your keys,” over and over again. When the witness asked her why, she reportedly said, “It’s about to go down,” and ran to the nearby former Raceway gas station.
Officers said Sherrell could not sit still and was talking to herself as if she was intoxicated. She was transported to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department where three warrants were obtained and served. She was charged with aggravated arson, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.