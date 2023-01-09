arson graphic
A Fayetteville woman will be on probation for three years after she “flicked a cigarette” and started fire at a residence on Weaver Street last year.

The defendant Leshonda Reams, 36, was granted a three-year judicial diversion for aggravated arson and public intoxication after she entered pleas to the charges in Coffee County Circuit Court. The diversion means she can have her criminal record erased once her parole is successfully completed.