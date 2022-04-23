False imprisonment charges have been filed against an alleged mental patient who fled the hospital and then allegedly commandeered a vehicle, ordering the driver to take him home.
The suspect, Dallas Hunter Howard, 23, is charged with false imprisonment and disorderly conduct for the incident that happened on North Jackson Street after Howard was reportedly signed into the hospital under an involuntary admission.
“He ran from Harton medical staff in an attempt to elude treatment,” police reported, noting that officers soon received a report that the fugitive had entered a pickup truck.
Lawmen decided to head toward Howard’s home to see if he had taken refuge there but before they could make it to their destination they were flagged down by a motorist. The passenger told police they had been accosted by Howard as they were leaving a nursing home near the hospital.
“She said she was inside the vehicle at the nursing home when an escaped mental patient jumped inside the car and told them to drive,” the police report reads, adding the driver drove the man home as directed because she did not know what to do or if the suspect was armed. “He did not threaten them; however, they were scared.”
False imprisonment is a Class A misdemeanor and carries up to an 11-month, 29-day jail sentence.