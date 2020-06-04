Another week and another scam to report as a local woman told police she was ripped off to the tune of $1,900 by an online con.
The woman reported that she had joined a Facebook group and while reading that group noticed another group named “You Been Boozed” which said she could win $300. Shortly after interacting with that post, she reportedly received a message from someone asking her to purchase Apple iTunes giftcards. She did as asked and bought 10 with each being $100 in denomination. She sent pictures of the cards to the woman who requested them.
The victim was then prompted to send more money for an update fee to her Cashapp account. She was promised she would receive $10,000 in exchange for the money and cards. She never received the promised money and realized she had been scammed.
While able to stop some of the transactions, she was not able to stop them all, meaning she is still out of a considerable amount of money.