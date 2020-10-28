Felony assault charges have been leveled against a local man after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the face with a screwdriver as she was trying to stop him from driving drunk.
The suspect, Mark Hill, 44, could face up to six years in the state penitentiary if convicted on the charge of aggravated assault. He is also charged with public intoxication, evading arrest and reckless endangerment.
The female victim told police that she was trying to stop Hill from leaving a when the physical confrontation took place.
“They did not want him to leave due to his level of intoxication,” the warrant reads, noting the victim got in the passenger seat and was physically assaulted by Hill. “He started striking her and at one point stabbed her above the right eye with a black and red screwdriver.”
The vehicle, which Hill had put into gear, started rolling and was only stopped when the wounded victim put it into park. Police would confirm her story of the assault by amounts of her blood and hair found inside the car.
Police had to chase down Hill, who tripped and fell as he was trying outrun them when they arrived to investigate the incident.