Police lights for crimes

A man faces felony assault charges after he allegedly drug his girlfriend behind his car after backing into her outside a night spot where she had accused him of flirting with another woman.

The suspect, Caleb L. Hulse, 44, is not only charged with aggravated assault for the incident involving his girlfriend but he is also facing child neglect charges after he left his 1-year-old son unattended at his home when he returned to the scene of the alleged crime.

