A man faces felony assault charges after he allegedly drug his girlfriend behind his car after backing into her outside a night spot where she had accused him of flirting with another woman.
The suspect, Caleb L. Hulse, 44, is not only charged with aggravated assault for the incident involving his girlfriend but he is also facing child neglect charges after he left his 1-year-old son unattended at his home when he returned to the scene of the alleged crime.
Police reports and warrants on the incident agree that an argument ensued between Hulse and his girlfriend got into an argument at London’s.
“They had went to London’s for karaoke when she noticed another female inside the bar talking to Hulse,” the police report revealed, adding that when confronted Hulse told her that she was “acting crazy” before leaving the bar.
The victim told police that she was behind the vehicle when Hulse got ready to leave. “Mr. Winn backed the vehicle up and it struck her,” the report reads, noting she then grabbed the trunk of the vehicle to stop herself from going under the car and being run over.
However, Hulse then put the vehicle in drive and began traveling down the street, dragging his girlfriend behind him. The victim said she banged on the trunk to get his attention and he eventually stopped at East Lincoln and Southeast Atlantic. Hulse would later tell police he thought she was banging on the trunk because she was mad, not realizing she was being drug behind.
“She did suffer a busted lip, swollen nose, road rash on her chest and several other cuts on her body,” the police report reads. “She was also wearing pointed toe cowboy boots and the toes of the boots were rubbed off.”
Hulse caught the child abuse charge when police learned that he had left his 1-year-old locked inside the residence while he returned to London’s after the dragging incident. Hulse maintained there were neighbors next door to where his child was and they would have called him if he was needed.