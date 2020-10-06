A Point Drive woman made her point recently when she took a baseball bat to her own mailbox in defiance of her homeowner’s association.
The woman arrived at police headquarters to self-report the damage but noted it was interference by her homeowner’s association that pushed her over the edge. The woman explained that she was leaving her house to take her daughter to work when she noticed her mailbox had been painted white.
“She believes someone with the homeowner’s association was responsible for the paint due to it not being in compliance (the original paint on her mailbox) with the standards of the neighborhood,” the police report reads.
The woman told police she became so angry that she got a baseball bat and struck her own mailbox, knocking it to the ground. She noted that she was replacing the mailbox but wanted police to document the incident.