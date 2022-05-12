The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the selected finalists and nominees for the annual Women Impacting the Community luncheon later this month.
The the final field of three nominees for each of the four categories for the annual recognitions was announced during a livestream on its Facebook page Wednesday, May 4, by TACC Executive Director Hope Nunley, TACC President Elizabeth Banks and Membership Director Tisha Fritz.
The 12 finalists announced for the four categories were Beverly Lee, Charlotte Elliot, Cindy Watson, Coleen Saunders, Jenny Anthony, Joanna Reynolds, Kathryn Hopkins, Lori Welch, Mary Mealer, Monica Blank-Beasley, Rosie Graham and Tina Rose.
Business
Mary Mealer, Cindy Watson and Charlotte Elliott are the finalists for the Business category for 2022. Mealer has worked for the Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) for the last 42 years where she serves as Vice President of Administration and CFO of TUA; Watson is the Assistant Vice President of Branch Delivery for Ascend Federal Credit Union, where she oversees the branch staff in Coffee, Franklin, Bedford and Marshall Counties, and has worked at Ascend for 28 years; and Elliott is the owner of Little Angels Day Care, located at 615 E. Grundy St., and has been operating the day care for 22 years.
Community Service
In the category of Community Service, Joanna Reynolds, Coleen Saunders and Kathryn Hopkins were named the top three. Reynolds serves as a member of the chamber’s ambassador program as well as being involved in many organizations throughout Tullahoma and Coffee County, ranging from adopting a road to weekend cleanups to serving on the board of the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, to supporting a local food mission; Saunders has been involved with the arts movement at South Jackson Civic Center for over 40 years, where she serves as the Operations President. Aside South Jackson, Saunders has also been actively involved in the GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club, Shady Grove Garden Club, Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and the Arts Council of Tullahoma; Hopkins is a certified genealogist and has served on numerous organizations, including the Tullahoma chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club and South Jackson Civic Association.
Education
The final list for the category of education sees school nurses, administrators and former teachers being recognized. Registered Nurse for Tullahoma High School Lori Welch, Tullahoma High School Criminal Justice teacher Monica Blake-Beasley and Coordinated School Health Director Gina Bumbalough were the finalists named in this category.
Lifetime Achievement
Finally, in the category of Lifetime Achievement, Col. Beverly Lee (USAF, retired), Rosie Graham and Tina Rose were nominated and named finalists.
Lee is a retired colonel in the United States Air Force where she served for 30 years. Since retiring, Lee has been active in the community where she collaborates with companies, organizations, municipalities, students, and colleges helping them learn more about leadership and empowerment. Graham has worked as a teacher in Tullahoma for decades. Before coming to Tullahoma, however, she worked with IBM in the late 1960s where she worked with the Apollo mission programs. Rose is the owner the T. Michelle’s boutique and has been in business for 31 years. She is also the co-owner of Beech Creek Farm, and serves on several local boards including American City Bank and First Vision Bank.
The other nominees were Anna DeLucenay, Ariel Kehoe, Cassie Hester, Dr. Catherine Stephens, Elaine Posanka, Elena Cawley, Holli Avans, Jennifer Moody, Jenny Anthony, Kelleye Watts, Kristin Luna, Michelle Carmack, Misty Damron, Rebecca Winton, Rupa Blackwell, Tabitha Sehorn, Tori Counts and Valerie Russell.
The annual luncheon will take place at noon Tuesday, May 17, at the Lakewood Golf & Country Club. The four winners will be announced then. This year’s featured speaker will be Tullahoma City Schools Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. The event will be sponsored by SmartBank, Woodard’s Diamonds & Design, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital and Weichert Realtors, Joe Orr & Associates.