Two former Tennessee Department of Corrections employees have filed suit against the Tullahoma Police Department for what they claim was a racially-motived illegal traffic stop that ended up costing them their jobs last July.
Tamara Swinson, who is white, and Lydranna Lewis, who is Black, have each sued TPD for the July 2019 incident.
According to their complaints, they were attending the TDOC training academy last year. After a day of training, the pair went in Swinson’s car to Applebee’s for dinner before returning to the Tennessee Corrections Academy on the Franklin County highway.
At a red light, the pair pulled up next to Officer Tyler Medley in his squad car. When the light turned green, Medley allegedly made a series of U-turns to end up behind Swinson and Lydranna to pull them over.
According to the complaints, Lewis had short hair and “Medley mistakenly believed that [she] and Mrs. Swinson were an interracial couple and out of place in town like Tullahoma.”
During the traffic stop, Medley allegedly told Swinson, who was driving, that her tail light was not working. Per the complaints, the tail light was functioning properly.
Officers Kellie Fogus and Jacob Smith arrived on the scene shortly after the pair was pulled over and they conferenced with Medley, the complaint states. It was after this discussion between the officers that Medley came back to the car and accused the women of being drunk and/or smoking marijuana.
The pair denied both allegations.
Lewis and Swinson both agreed to submit to a blood alcohol content test, as well as a breathalyzer test to show that they were not intoxicated, though the officers “advised that a breathalyzer test was too expensive to conduct in the field” and arrested the two women, according to the complaint.
Later testing confirmed that neither woman was legally intoxicated or impaired by any substance, the suit added.
After their arrest, TPD contacted TDOC to inform of the incident, which led to Swinson and Lewis being fired from their jobs.
All charges against the women were later dismissed and expunged, though neither woman was reinstated with TDOC, per the complaint.
As a result of the stop, the women claim they were “racially profiled, pulled over, harassed, arrested and fired from their jobs” as a result of the officers’ “animus/discrimination and improper motives.”
The women claim they were denied their Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure, as well as false arrest and imprisonment.
Additionally, they say Officers Smith and Fogus violated their Civil Rights by failing to stop Officer Medley while he violated their Constitutional rights; further, the pair claim all three officers conspired together “to commit the unlawful stop,” which also violates their Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.
The officers also violated state law and the Constitution of Tennessee, per the complaints, by falsely arresting the pair, subjecting them to malicious prosecution and falsely imprisoning them.
Both women seek damages and attorney’s fees, as well as for the police department to “provide proper policy, training and supervision of its employees and officers.”
Additional lawsuit
Their suit comes as the city fends off and denies wrongdoing in a separate million-dollar lawsuit where a local man claims other officers violated his Constitutional rights.
The plaintiff, Jay Wooten, claims Officers Jimmy Coleman, Kannesha Nept, Rocky Ruehling, Michael Sharp and Kellie Fogus, as well as the city of Tullahoma, violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights. He also claims he was the victim of malicious prosecution, a violation of Tennessee common law, per his complaint.
According to the complaint, TPD officers took part in three separate incidents of excessive force that violated his Constitutional rights.
Wooten claims that in the first incident, dated Jan. 29, 2019, Officers Coleman, Nept and Ruehling visited his home checking on allegations by Wooten’s mentally ill brother that Wooten had “committed some sort of assault” against his wife.
Wooten “foolishly” allowed Reuhling into his home through the front door and attempted to cooperate; the two men began speaking peacefully, according to the complaint.
While Wooten and Reuhling were speaking, the complaint reads, Coleman and Nept knocked loudly on his back door before they “barged in uninvited.”
As Wooten turned to look at Officers Coleman and Nept, Reuhling allegedly grabbed him “forcefully” by the shoulder and “violently pulled him back.”
Nept then came inside and “threw Wooten onto the couch,” after which all three officers began “barking commands” at him.
According to the complaint, Wooten then held up his phone and told the officers, “I think I need to be recording this,” but Nept “assaulted him by striking his hand, making him drop the phone.”
Wooten claims Nept then stepped away from him and withdrew her firearm and pointed it at him unprovoked while he was still “trapped against the wall.”
She then allegedly told Coleman to “deploy the taser” at Wooten while still pointing her firearm at him.
According to the complaint, Coleman drew a taser, “pointed it at Wooten’s groin area from about two feet away and shot him in the testicles,” causing Wooten to col-lapse.
At some point during the encounter, Wooten’s wife “expressly told” officers that she was never assaulted.
The second incident in the Wooten lawsuit involved Officer Michael Sharp and took place Aug. 28, 2019.
According to the complaint, Sharp seized Wooten for a purported traffic violation, despite the alleged fact that Wooten was not driving a car during this incident.
“Instead, the officer just claimed that he had observed Wooten driving several blocks earlier, with defective lighting equipment,” the complaint states. However, the complaint continues, none of the lights on the vehicle was out like Sharp alleged.
Wooten claims this incident took place in order to retaliate against him for a complaint Wooten filed against the officers involved in the Jan. 29 incident.
This traffic violation was later dismissed at Wooten’s traffic court date, the complaint states.
The third incident in the complaint allegedly took place Nov. 28, 2019. During this incident, Officers Kellie Fogus and Jimmy Coleman came to Wooten’s house searching for a man with a misdemeanor warrant out against him.
According to the complaint, the officers did not have a search warrant for his residence.
When officers arrived, Wooten explained the man they were looking for had been at his home earlier in the day to eat Thanksgiving dinner but had since left.
Wooten claims Fogus then “intruded into the enclosed, private back yard and violently threw a male guest against the wall” without a warrant. She then went to his back door and attempted to open it forcefully, kicking it open and hitting Wooten’s wife with the door and injuring her.
Wooten is requesting a jury trial, as well as $1,000,000 in compensatory damages. He also requests punitive damages set by the jury and reasonable attorney’s fees.
Counsel for the city, as well as Coleman, Fogus and Ruehling, has denied all allegations and requested the case be dismissed with prejudice.
Nept and Sharp have different counsel and are not represented by the city’s response to the suit.
As of this past week, the case is set for trial in 2021. A docket setting is pending in the case of the DOC employees’ suit.