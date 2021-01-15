Micro Craft, Inc., located in Tullahoma recently completed a restructuring of the leadership team for the organization.
“In 2018 we began improving capabilities and capacity in order to stay competitive in the ever-changing aerospace and defense industry,” stated Dr. Kenneth W. Sullivan, Micro Craft, Inc. President/CEO.
He added, “This led to the modification of our organization to provide a better focus on customer requirements while being able to plan for both internal and external growth.”
Key to the organizational change was the creation of the General Manager position. Mr. Jay Wood was selected for the position. Mr. Wood joined Micro Craft in 2002 as a Project Manager and is currently serving as the Director of the Program Management Office since 2018. “Mr. Wood brings an excellent background in both manufacturing and program management to this position” according to Dr. Sullivan.
Prior to Micro Craft, Mr. Wood spent 13 years supporting a wide range of small to large companies (including aerospace) with CNC machinery integration, product development, programming, and personnel training on CAD/CAM software and production equipment. He received a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Murray State University in Industrial Technology.
Mr. Wood added, “I am humbled and honored to have been granted this opportunity at a time when Micro Craft is positioned for tremendous and rapid growth in support of the defense industry. I am excited about the company’s leadership direction and eager to engage in this next phase of its growth and development.”
The General Manager is responsible for all aspects of customer deliverables. Mr. Wood’s organization consist of Engineering, Electronics Lab, Manufacturing, Program Management/Estimating and Quality.
Since 1958, Micro Craft, Inc. has provided support to the aerospace industry, NASA, and the Department of Defense (DOD) with prototype models and flight hardware. Involved in the development of virtually every major domestic and many foreign fixed wing, rotary wing, and missile system programs since the 1950s. Micro Craft, Inc. has been employee-owned (ESOP) since 2011. It is a certified Small Business that is AS9100 Rev. D certified, providing engineering, manufacturing, quality assurance, and testing services to the aerospace and defense industry. Micro Craft offers aerospace, mechanical, electrical, mechatronic and systems engineering. Specialty areas include aircraft, spacecraft, test facility, and instrumentation system program management, manufacturability analysis, production jigs and fixtures design and development. Micro Craft also provides wind tunnel modeling and instrumentation, stress analysis and modal analysis for wind tunnel models and industrial machines.