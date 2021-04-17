Two of Woodard’s Diamond and Design recently received their certifications in diamontology from the Diamond Council of America.
Woodard’s Diamond and Design employees Andy Alamilla and Faith Westling were presented their plaques of certification from the Diamond Council of America (DCA) for completing their education in diamontology and are now certified diamontologists.
Woodard’s office manager Blair Rogers said it was an honor to present Alamilla and Westling their plaques as it showed they are committed to further their education in gemology.
“It really gives our team tremendous amount of knowledge in the diamond world and helps us develop professionalism and product knowledge,” Rogers said. “It helps us step into the more professional world that we need to be in for our community.”
DCA was established in 1944 with the purpose to offer jewelers the opportunity to earn professional certifications in diamonds, colored gemstones, and fine jewelry sales through quality, affordable distance education.
According to Rogers, the diamond education program offered by DCA lets staff work at their own pace as they learn everything about diamonds from the origination of diamonds, where to find diamonds and how to clarify and grade diamonds.
Rogers said it is recommended for all Woodard’s associates to take and complete the education program within the first year of employment. She added they push associates to complete the courses within three months of starting as it is relevant to the job and helps them get up to speed with everything and ask questions along the way.
“New employees will be reading through and studying the progress and then have questions like ‘How is this relevant to our store and our business?’ It keeps us all fresh and engaged about continuing education.”
Along with diamontology, DCA also offers programs to be certified gemologists and professional salespersons in jewelry.
Woodard’s Diamond and Design is located on 2011 N. Jackson St. and business hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 454-9383 or go to woodards.net.