Woodard’s Diamond and Design will have new face popping in to help customers with their appraisal needs.
Recently Woodard’s Diamond and Design announced it will be working with Van McMinn, G.G., who will offer jewelry appraisals and help with insurance needs every third Thursday of the month as of June 17.
McMinn is a certified graduate gemologist and a certified member of the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers. He has been in the jewelry business since 1981 and has been working full-time as an independent jewelry appraiser since 1997.
“I go beyond what the typical jewelry store would do as I can spend more time looking for more details in a piece of jewelry,” McMinn said. “The more information that is provided in a jewelry appraisal for insurance the more protection the customer has.”
McMinn said he is very specific for his appraisals, so much so he will make drawings of the jewelry’s characteristics.
According to McMinn, he receives calls from about 12 stores routinely to do appraisals as well as refer customers to him. He will also get calls from stores who do their appraisals when either there is a backlog of appraisals or if there’s an unusual situation where the store would want his expertise.
“That’s how I market myself because this is all I do,” McMinn said.
Woodard’s Diamond and Design owner Jim Woodard said the store receives inquiries about appraising customers’ jewelry due to insurance companies asking customers to update appraisals, jewelry inheritances and checking to see what kind of jewelry they have. He added while he does appraisals himself, McMinn takes it to another level as one of the few certified appraisers in Tennessee.
“This is service that Woodard’s has been wanting to offer for many years,” Woodard said. “There’s such a need for this here and we want to bring the best and Van McMinn is the best in the state.”
McMinn praised Woodard’s Diamond and Design for its well-kept environment and the knowledge and professionalism of the staff.
“They are very helpful, very inquisitive and actually more knowledgeable than some staff I have seen in jewelry stores,” McMinn said.
Woodard added he’s excited to have McMinn’s professionalism in the store and to learn more from him.
“I’ve been doing this for almost 50 years now and I keep learning something new each year, I think this is a valuable service in our market.
While not required customers are recommended to make an appointment if they want any jewelry appraised.
Woodard’s Diamond and Design is located at 2011 N. Jackson St. and business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 454-9383 or visit to www.woodards.net.