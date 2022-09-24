AEDC Woods Reservoir Dam at Arnold AFB
Before the first foundation was poured or stone set, a site for the proposed Air Engineering Development Center would have to be chosen that could meet three primary needs.

Along with finding a suitable tract of land for the center and a place where large amounts of electrical power were available, planners would need to find a location with access to copious amounts of water. It was determined early on that center operations would require millions of gallons of cooling water.

Woods Reservoir AEDC
Wood Reservoir construction