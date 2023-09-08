TDEC

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Thursday announced a change from a “Do Not Consume’ fish consumption advisory to a precautionary advisory for catfish due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on Woods Reservoir in Franklin and Coffee counties.

TDEC advises that pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children avoid eating catfish in the advisory and that all others limit consumption to one meal per month. Other recreational activities such as boating, kayaking, swimming, wading, and catch-and-release fishing carry no risk.

