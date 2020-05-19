A Coffee County Jail inmate working a work crew found a loaded gun while picking up trash on Hoover Lane.
The firearm, described as a 45 caliber handgun, was found and turned in by an inmate who was working along with other county prisoners, picking up trash beside the road. The deputy who was supervising the work crew contacted Tullahoma Police since it was inside the city limits.
“It was loaded with one in the chamber,” the police report revealed, meaning the gun was ready to fire with just the squeeze of the trigger.
Police say the ownership of the gun will be hard to track since the serial number had been removed from the firearm.