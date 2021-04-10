The Highland Rim Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is offering a free webinar titled “Reduce Workers’ Compensation Costs – New State Program” on Friday, April 16 from 11:30 am – 12:30 am. Highland Rim SHRM provides professional development opportunities and resources to help businesses keep in compliance with frequently changing employment laws.
Mr. Jeff Francis from the TN Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will present on the Returning Employees to Work And Reducing Disabilities (REWARD) program. The new initiative will help interested employers develop and customize a return-to-work program for their businesses. REWARD provides employers a toolkit that outlines the steps needed to implement a program.
Work-related accidents have negative, sometimes catastrophic consequences, for both the injured employee and the employer. The direct and indirect costs involved with a workplace accident can cost Tennessee business owners tens of thousands of dollars. According to a 2018 National Council on Compensation Insurance study, the direct cost to employers for an employee-injury averages $41,000 per claim. Indirect costs such as overtime, training temporary or replacement employees, and lost productivity are often greater than the direct costs.
To attend the free webinar, register at www.highlandrimshrm.com, email president@highlandrimshrm.com or call Casta Brice at 931-455-2648 for more information.