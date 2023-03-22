Humble Baron, home to the world's longest bar, announced its official opening date of March 23, 2023. The restaurant, bar, and live music venue will debut in Shelbyville, Tennessee, at the iconic Nearest Green Distillery, home of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. The distillery is a popular destination, welcoming more than 110,000 visitors in the past 12 months with that number expected to triple by the end of the year. Humble Baron will be a welcome addition for the community and distillery guests.

Featuring a 19-station, 525-foot-long showpiece bar that wraps stunningly around an indoor stage, Humble Baron allows guests to enjoy elevated fare and creative cocktails while watching live entertainment. The Grand Opening Weekend performances will include American Idol's country music artist, HunterGirl, and international DJ BOVA. The Humble Baron bar is approximately 120 feet longer than the current record holder for the longest permanent continuous bar in the world.