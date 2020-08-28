The city’s annual paving contract was awarded to Wright Paving of Fayetteville.
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the contract for the city’s paving and street maintenance to the company at the Aug. 10 meeting.
According to Public Works Director Butch Taylor, Wright Paving had lower prices on multiple things the city uses frequently when patching the community’s roads, including asphalt mixes. Wright beat out Rogers Group, a frequent partner for the city.
“This is the first time in probably in 10, 11 years that we’ve had anybody else bid,” Taylor said.
Taylor explained that the city primarily uses an E-mix to pave the city streets, and Wright Paving’s price was $11 per unit cheaper than Rogers Group.
Wright Paving will use the budgeted $250,000 set aside for all paving projects, according to a memo on the subject. That list will be presented to the board at a future date prior to the fall and spring paving work being completed, the memo added.
Awarding the paving contract to Wright Paving did not exclude collaboration with Rogers Group in the future, Taylor said.
“They understood, when they talked to me about the bid,” he said. “They certainly had no qualms or quarrels. They understood. They’re willing to still have us as a business in the city for whatever else we need.
