Library patrons can now once again visit the facility in-person, officials have announced.
Starting Monday, March 1, the library entered into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which sees the library open Monday through Saturday for regular business hours.
Library hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
In addition to the regular hours, the library also has a separate senior hour from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday to allow seniors, which are some of the people most at-risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19, time to browse the shelves away from the general public.
The new hours do still contain some limitations, according to library officials, like capacity limitations.
Only up to 15 patrons will be allowed in the library at one time, officials said, and they will be subject to a 30-minute browsing time. Patrons needing to use the computer will be limited to a one-hour computer session.
At this time, curbside services are no longer being offered, as holds are being picked up inside the building.
Masks are required to be worn when in the library, officials said.
For more information, patrons are asked to contact the library by phone at 455-2460.