Local business Yellow Tulip Design is blooming in celebration of the storefront’s grand opening.
The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a new business ribbon cutting ceremony for Yellow Tulip Design to celebrate its storefront opening.
Yellow Tulip Design is a modern boutique store that sells home décor, paintings, candles, pictures and clothing. The boutique also offers monogramming services for customized orders.
While the location of the boutique store is new, the business itself is not.
Owner Lexie Heath started Yellow Tulip Design in 2014 as a hobby and focused primarily on monogramming clothes.
“When I first started it was strictly monogramming,” Heath said. “It was a lot of baby clothes and t-shirts.”
Before opening a physical storefront, Heath traveled to craft shows all over Tennessee and sold her product online. After toying with the idea of needing a brick and mortar building, a friend of hers told her about the building on East Lincoln Street that was going on the market.
“I was able to make some phone calls and made it mine,” Heath said. “We renovated it and tried to bring it back to a little bit of the 1895 glory that it is and opened in November.”
Since opening, Heath said business has been great and the city has been welcoming.
“This is my hometown so it makes sense to open here and it’s good,” Heath said.
She added her future goal for Yellow Tulip Design is to continue to grow the business and to meet more artisans.
“I’m just looking forward to meeting more local artisans, getting more local Tullahoma people in here and just growing,” Heath said.
Yellow Tulip Design is located on 206 E Lincoln St. with business hours at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, call 588-5001 or go visit Yellow Tulip Design’s website at yellowtulipdesign.com or Yellow Tulip Design’s Facebook page.