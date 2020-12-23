They were literally lining up to get charged with drunk driving this past week as what began as a single traffic stop for DUI ended with three separate DUI arrests.
According to Tullahoma Police, Cody Sweeton, 20, got things started when police saw him pull up to a liquor store that had been closed for three hours. They watched as he then waited in the parking lot for several minutes before driving over to Taco Bell which had been closed over an hour. Again, he sat in the closed drive-through lane for several minutes. Police then blue-lighted his red Ford Mustang and noticed he had slurred speech and was likely under the influence of an intoxicant.
However, before they could even administer a field sobriety test, Ashley Palmer, 21, wheeled her Nissan Sentra into the parking lot and “interjected herself” into the DUI conversation police were having with Sweeton. Police noticed Palmer had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet as well so they started treating her as a drunk driving suspect also.
It was during that time that Sweeton was on the phone with another person and police took the phone and advised the female on the line not to come to the scene of the DUI investigation. Amy Oates, 19, did not take the good advice and wheeled her Volkswagen Beatle into the parking lot.
As had been the custom of the evening, police smelled an intoxicating beverage on her person and noticed she was acting strangely. She became the third person in the parking lot under investigation for DUI. In the meantime, she made things worse on herself by giving police her sister’s name instead of her own, netting her additional charges.
Palmer also had things go from bad to worse for her when police found she was packing a loaded 9mm handgun in her car.
After a round of field sobriety tests, the group was put in the back of a patrol for transport to jail on suspicion of DUI. However, before they could get out of the parking lot, Oates was able to catch one more charge.
“While in the back of the patrol unit, Ms. Oates head-butted Ms. Palmer,” the officer revealed, the incident getting assault charges leveled against Oates on top of her other problems.