During the May 19 meeting of the county Board of Zoning Appeals, the owner of the former Jones Elementary School spoke out during a discussion in which a new group of prospective buyers asked for a special exception to make a religious retreat at the site.
The owner, Emma Keatts, late in the discussion expressed her frustration at having another prospective buyer turned away by the county over zoning restrictions. Currently Be the Bush Ministry has filed a lawsuit against the county over the proposed use of the property as a drug treatment ministry.
“What is wrong with you people? I live there. It’s my place and it’s being blocked. You’re saying, I can’t sell it,” Keatts said. “This is a church! You’re going to smack Jesus in the face? Because that’s exactly the kind of people who put Jesus on the cross. These are good people. It’s a church, for Christ’s sake!”
The board chose Thursday to uphold the decision that Director of Codes Kurt Gray had made that the request did not qualify as a special exception.
The Keatts, according to county records, purchased the property in 2017 for $255,000. Be the Bush (BtB) had intended to purchase the property and relocate the ministry there, yet was denied their request for an amendment to county zoning to add their use as a special exception to the RS-1 zoning district.
The challenge with the property is that Low Density Residential RS-1 district where the former school is located is generally pretty restrictive pertaining to permitted and conditional uses.
In addition to single family dwellings, allowable uses are limited to mostly civil and utility facilities and general agriculture. With a special exception, libraries, art galleries and certain recreational type facilities can be permitted. Special exception Number 6 allows conditional use for private clubs, lodges, meeting halls and recreation centers. It was this area BtB wanted to amend to include religious facilities. They have since filed suit over the issue.
The latest perspective buyers feel that this conditional use would have applied to St. Mina Coptic Orthodox Church of Tennessee in Nashville’s request to allow it as a church and a retreat center.
The group wanted to use the property for youth groups and young parishioners for summertime conferences, meetings and summer camps. The group said that there would be a local full-time caretaker of the property but no permanent residents there.
The Board of Zoning Appeals is the final authority on zoning decisions short of court action. The board backed Gray’s call on the special exception.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt objected to the use saying that due to the litigation with BtB, to approve this use would suggest culpability and could place financial liability on the citizens of the county.
“To my knowledge the county is still under the veil of litigation. If we approve a very similar use for this building, I think the culpability of the county taxpayers regarding the decision of approval for you guys is tremendous, therefore I just can’t expose the county taxpayers that I represent to the possible outcome of ongoing litigation,” Hunt said.
Hunt expressed support otherwise.
Addressing Keatts’ concerns about the rulings, BZA Chairman Kevin Sipe said that there are multiple permitted uses in that zone. “It just happens to be that this one that’s coming before us and (the BtB’s) issue are not the ones that are allowed by the resolution that was approved by the full county commission,” Sipes said.
Gray noted directly that Keatts bought the property for residential use.