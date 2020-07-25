If it sounds too good to be true – it always is. That’s what one woman found out this past week, stopping short of falling for a telephone con. Now, she wants other to beware of smooth-talking callers, looking to con people out of their money.
“He claimed he was from Publisher’s Clearing House,” the local woman revealed, not wishing to give her name. “He had a thick accent. The call, while an 815 number, was coming from Jamaica.”
The man offered the would-be victim a great proposition – buy him a $499 gift card and she would be sent $5 million in winnings and a new Mercedes. “He said someone from FedEx would show up at my house with a check and there would be a Mercedes pull into my drive way. All I had to do was pour me a cold drink, sit on my porch and wait for it to arrive. I mean, $499 in exchange for five million dollars sounds like a great deal, right?”
However, there was a catch. “He told me not to hang up and to go to CVS and get a $499 gift card,” she said, noting that warning was enough to convince her it was all con.
She discontinued the conversation only to have him to call back several more times. Law enforcement says she did the right thing by hanging up as in cases where a caller asks for gift cards, it is always a con.
Confidence men have hit several victims recently in Tullahoma, stealing tens of thousands of dollars. In most cases they have used the lure of easy money to convince their victims, very often elderly, to buy gift cards and then give them the numbers over the phone. Once the numbers are revealed, the conman is never heard from again and the money is gone forever. The perpetrators of the cons are often overseas and are almost never caught.
“People need to be aware,” she said. “He was smooth. He told me all these things were going to happen, I just had to get that gift card.”
Police recommend hanging up on such callers and ignoring emails with pie in the sky offers.