Some of Tullahoma’s top high school musicians will show-off their musical talents this weekend at the seventh annual Young Artist Showcase.
The young artists will be playing in concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at South Jackson Civic Center and will feature the top musicians from music teachers in Tullahoma.
According to coordinator Lisa Maurer, the showcase will feature music from the classical repertoire like Strauss, Corelli and Bach as well as various sonatas like a saxophone and trumpet sonata.
Maurer stated the showcase gives the students a chance to perform to an audience, which some haven’t done before.
“This gives the students an opportunity to perform on a concert stage for an audience which a lot of them don’t get the opportunity to do,” Maurer said.
This year’s showcase will feature performances from Keana Cobarde, Chloe Fuller, Elizabeth Garner, John Newton, Hope Sebourn, Aubrey Shearin, Isaac Swinney and Alexa Thompson.
Tickets for the showcase are $10 each and are on sale now at www.southjackson.org. South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St. Social distance seating will be observed.