U.S. Rep. John Rose is putting out the call to all high school student artists to submit their work to potentially be displayed at the U.S. Capitol.
Rose, who represents Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District, announced on social media Wednesday that his office is accepting submissions from all high school students in for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
“Each spring, a nation-wide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Rose said. “The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in our Congressional District.”
Students must submit their artwork to either the Cookeville or Gallatin offices by April 23.
According to the Congressional Art Competition’s website, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition each spring to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
The Artistic Discovery Contest is open to all high school students in the sixth district, including Coffee County and Tullahoma students.
The winning artwork in the district's competition will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol in Cannon Hall for one year, as well as be featured on Congressional Art Competition page at house.gov. The exhibit in Washington, D.C., will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country.
According to the Congressional Art Competition rules, the artwork submitted may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, four inches in depth and may not weigh more than 15 pounds. The winning piece must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the mentioned maximum dimensions.
Artwork that can be submitted include:
Paintings - including oil, acrylics, and watercolor;
Drawings - including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.);
Collages - must be two dimensional;
Prints - including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints;
Mixed Media - use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.;
Computer-generated art
Photography.
All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).
For more information about entering the competition, go to johnrose.house.gov/services/art-competition.