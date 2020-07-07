Country and Rock music legend Charlie Daniels passed away Monday at Summit Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 83 following a stroke.
A singer, songwriter, bandleader and professed lover of God, family and country, Daniels was a major force in country and rock music for more than half a century, performing hits like his 1979 Grammy-winning “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”.
The Charlie Daniels Band was formed in 1971 and earned a reputation for recording outspoken songs with a countercultural bent which usually championed the underdog. Songs like “Simple Man”, “In America” and “What the World Needs is a Few More Rednecks” became patriotic anthems to many. President Jimmy Carter invited the Charlie Daniels Band to perform at his inaugural ball in 1977.
Daniels was also a champion of southern culture, performing hits like “The South’s Gonna Do It Again” and “Long-Haired Country Boy”.
Daniels was founder of the Volunteer Jam, an annual star-studded Southern music festival established in 1974 that featured an eclectic assortment of performers including Stevie Ray Vaughn, Roy Acuff, James Brown and the Marshall Tucker Band.
Daniels was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. In 2014, he founded The Journey Home Project to help U.S. military veterans. He also lent his name to the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at MTSU, which honored him for his support of veterans and military families.
“Middle Tennessee State University today grieves the passing of Charlie Daniels, a dear friend and great patriot, whose devotion to the men and women in our Armed Forces helped create and sustain the Veterans and Military Family Center on our campus that bears his name,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee, a longtime friend. “The entire university community joins us in extending our deepest sympathy to Hazel and his family.”
Charles Edward Daniels was born Oct. 28, 1936 in of Wilmington, North Carolina, the only child of William and LaRue Daniel. The “s” in his last name was the result of a mistake on his birth certificate.
Daniels is survived by his wife of 57 years, Hazel and son, Charlie Jr., and millions of fans across the world. He was a Mt. Juliet resident at the time of his death.
Deal Funeral Directors will be hosting a register signing Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week for fans of Charlie Daniels to come by and sign. The book will be mailed to the family to show the love, support and impact he made on so many lives.