United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) has announced new internship opportunities for students to serve in his Washington, D.C. and Tennessee offices for the summer.
“I am pleased to offer Tennessee students this educational opportunity to take part in and learn about the legislative branch of government,” Senator Hagerty said. “This internship will offer students a first-hand experience on the inner workings of a U.S. Senate office, not only here in Washington as I work to advance important legislation and policies, but also back home in my Tennessee offices as my staff travels the state meeting with citizens.”
Anyone interested in learning more about this opportunity can visit Hagerty’s website for more information. Qualified candidates should be a high school graduate, at least 18 years of age by the time the internship begins, and have a strong work ethic, organizational and communication skills, and a positive attitude. Students pursuing post-high school education in any disciplinary field are encouraged to apply.
The summer internship program is carried out in two sessions. The first session runs from May 10th to June 18th. The second session runs from June 21 to July 30.
The internship application can also be accessed here. Positions are limited. Deadline to apply is April 15, 2021.