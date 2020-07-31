The “No judgement zone” will become a “masked zone” Aug. 1 as Planet Fitness will require its clients to wear masks inside their purple gyms.
The gym franchise announced Monday, July 27 in a press release that anyone who wanted to work out in any one of their 1,450 facilities will have to wear a mask.
A company representative said masks are required for members in the gym but not when they are actively on the machines.
“We love your faces, ALL of them,” Planet Fitness’ Facebook post said, “but in the spirit of community and safety we are requiring all members to wear masks when in-club starting Aug. 1.”
Employees are already required to wear masks.
Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau said given their leadership position in the industry, they believe it’s the company’s responsibility to protect members, employees and communities while they safely focus on their health.
“As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, amid an ongoing global health crisis, wellness has never been as essential to our collective community as it is today,” Rondeua said. “Gyms are part of the solution and a key element of the healthcare delivery system, providing much needed access for people to exercise and stay healthy.”
Planet Fitness has taken extra steps in its cleanliness before the instilling the mask mandate. These steps include improved cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures, extensive training for employees, physical distancing measures in the gyms, and reducing physical touch points with touchless check-in. Planet Fitness also introduced a “Crowd Meter” feature on their app to allow members to check the capacity of the gym before going.
Planet Fitness, like other gyms in the U.S., closed in March when the pandemic was declared before reopening in early June. In addition, Planet Fitness offers free live “Home Work-Ins” on Facebook and on their official YouTube page as part of its “United We Move” campaign.
Other businesses like Walmart Kroger, Starbucks, Publix, CVS, Walgreens, Costco, Target, Kohl’s and Best Buy also require customers to wear face masks to their stores.
Planet Fitness in Tullahoma is located at 1905 N Jackson St.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.