The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has been planning one day each May for the past six years where the community bands together for a 24-hour period to show generosity toward local nonprofits. This year’s big payback is scheduled for today, Wednesday May 6.
According to www.thebigpayback.org, the foundation has cumulatively raised nearly $17 million with a total of 115,890 donations for area schools, religious institutions and charities working to make a difference.
This year, more than ever, nonprofits need support. Middle Tennesseans are facing a plethora of unknowns stemming from the aftermath of multiple disasters. Some have lost homes, jobs, loved ones and businesses, forcing hundreds of organizations to slow down or put their work on hold at a time when they are needed.
Nonprofits help feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, fight for the rights of the undeserved, foster animals, preserve the arts, provide a safe haven, protect the environment, teach children and take care of each other.
The local nonprofits participating are Tullahoma Fine Arts Center, South Jackson Civic Center, Tullahoma Day Care Center, Tullahoma Community Foundation, CASA Works, Inc., Shepherd’s House, Coffee County Senior Citizens, Inc., Hands-On Science Center, Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, Inc., Imagination Library of Coffee County, Partners for Healing and Raus Community Improvement Club.
All in-person events related to The Big Payback have been cancelled due to COVID-19. All nonprofits are encouraged to hold virtual events and take advantage of online resources to help promote their campaigns. So far, Tullahoma Day Care Center and The Hands-on Science Center have online campaigns on The Big Payback’s website. However, any listed nonprofit is able to receive donations on this website whether they have a campaign posted or not.
For the next 24 hours, celebrate the spirit of giving and the work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee. The event starts at 6 p.m. and continues until Thursday, May 7 at 6 p.m.
To donate, visit www.thebigpayback.org and all of the listed local nonprofits’ social media profiles until 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.