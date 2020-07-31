A new sandwich shop is moving to Tullahoma soon.
Penn Station East Coast Subs will be moving into the former Jimmy Johns location at 1605 N Jackson St. next to Starbucks and Ascend Federal Credit Union.
When The News reached out to Penn Station officials, a representative said the opening for the Tullahoma location is expected in October but that can change.
The Cincinnati-based Penn Station East Coast Subs serves an assortment of hot and cold deli sandwiches, including the chain’s renowned Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich, wraps and salads made to order with high-quality ingredients. The menu also includes fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade and chocolate chunk cookies baked daily in the restaurant. Penn Station offers eat-in dining, carry out and catering.
In a press release, the restaurant will be the seventh in the Nashville area and the ninth for the owner Don Robinson.
“We are excited to bring Penn Station to Tullahoma,” Robinson said. “We have an aggressive growth strategy planned for the greater Nashville area, and Tullahoma is a great spot for a new Penn Station restaurant. We know Tullahoma residents will appreciate our made-to-order hot and cold sandwiches, fresh-cut fries and hand-squeezed lemonade.”
Robinson also owns the Penn Station restaurants in Murfreesboro, Hermitage, Bellevue, Clarksville, Hendersonville and Bowling Green, Kentucky according to the release. Robinson said he plans to continue to grow the brand in the Nashville area.
Jimmy Johns closed permanently in February this year after being opened for a little over two years. It was announced in October 2017 that Jimmy Johns would be coming to Tullahoma. The restaurant had its grand opening December 2018.
As of 2020, Penn Station has been in business for 35 years and has more than 310 locations in 15 states.
With all but one store being franchised, Penn Station focuses on franchisee’s profitability and return on investment. This mentality led to Penn Station being named one of the Best Franchises to Buy by Forbes in 2016, 2018 and 2019 and one of the Best Franchise Deals by QSR Magazine in 2016 and 2017.
Penn Station supports the National Down Syndrome Adoption Network (NDSAN) annually with a donation. In addition to this support, Penn Station partners with local Down syndrome associations to raise money. Each March, Penn Station hosts a system-wide campaign to raise money for the local Down syndrome associations across the Midwest and Southeast, donating almost $300,000 in 2019 and 2020.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.