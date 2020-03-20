With the numbers of unemployed going up amidst COVID-19 concerns, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has built an online roadmap to help employers and employees navigate the uncertain times.
The TDLWD has new resources available for employers and employees impacted by the COVID-19 emergency.
The Department updated its www.tn.gov/workforce to put information and resources in a convenient form for Tennesseans to access.
The website now has separate sections for employers, employees, frequently asked questions, and for information about any changes at American Job Centers statewide.
Employers will find information explaining how to complete mass layoff lists. These lists help the department process unemployment claims faster, making the entire process more efficient for both the company and its workers.
Employees have the opportunity to learn more about the unemployment benefits process. They will also find answers to many of the questions they may have as they deal with the impact COVID-19 is having on their source of income.
Individuals out of work due to COVID-19 can file for Tennessee unemployment insurance benefits by visiting www.Jobs4TN.gov. Several different eligibility factors will determine the approval of a worker’s claim. The maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Tennessee is $275 before federal taxes are deducted.
The COVID-19 emergency has created a tremendous amount of new unemployment claims. The Department is processing those claims as quickly as possible. Impacted workers can check the status of their claims on their Jobs4TN.gov dashboard.