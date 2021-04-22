The former top distiller at Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg is opening a new distillery near the Great Smoky Mountains.
Former Jack Daniel Master Distiller Jeff Arnett and several partners have announced the plan to open Company Distilling in East Tennessee near the Great Smoky Mountains in the town of Townsend. They will open the 4,000-square-foot tasting room and restaurant there later this year.
A 20,000-square-foot main distillery in Alcoa and a tasting room in Thompson Station, not far outside Nashville, is planned to follow the next year. The distillery will make straight bourbon whiskey finished with maple wood.
Arnett left Jack Daniel’s late last year after a nearly 20-year stint with the world famous whiskey maker.
