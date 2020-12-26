Are you making a New Year’s Resolution this year? Would you be willing to make a resolution to help those in your community? If so, there might be an opportunity for you.
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) is a statewide program that provides free and objective counseling and assistance to people with questions or problems regarding Medicare and other related health insurance. SHIP/SMP answers questions about: Original Medicare; Advantage Plans; Prescription Drug Plans; Supplements; Medicare Fraud and Abuse; Medicare Covered Preventive Services; being under 65 and having Medicare; financial assistance with Medicare premiums; deductibles and copays and much more.
They are recruiting new volunteers to help us reach the people in our 13-county district.
Training is free and is currently being provided through online classes. If you would like to find out more about this opportunity please contact them. With the exception of licensed insurance agents, anyone can be a SHIP volunteer. [You do not have to participate alone, couples or groups of friends are welcome.]
SHIP is funded through grant number 90SA0096-01 from the U.S. Administration on Community Living, Department of Health & Human Services.
To get involved you can call Toll-Free 1-877-801-0044 or you can Email: mdavid@sctdd.org or FAX: 931-379-2685. You are also welcome to contact them with your Medicare questions.