Lake Winnepesaukah will begin a phased reopening on June 20 with the Phase 1 opening of SoakYa Water Park to the public from 10 am to 6 pm. Celebrate the first day of summer, June 20, with the entire family at SoakYa Water Park! Phase 2 of our opening will be at a later date. We do not yet have a specific date for Phase 2.
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has stated, “There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (e.g. with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.” https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/water.html “We already have detailed, stringent sanitation protocols in place, and we are also taking additional precautions in preparation for our opening to keep our guests and employees safe with our Clean Team,” said Park spokesperson Talley Green.
In order to control capacity and offer smaller, health safe, and more enjoyable experiences, starting June 20 for SoakYa Water Park only, all tickets for general admission will be sold online with reservations only and will require guests to select their date of visit on our web site, lakewinnie.com. Lockers and cabana rentals may be made online at lakewinnie.com.
For the safety of our customers and staff we are practicing all safety guidelines and protocols from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All guests will be required to maintain 6-foot physical distancing rules from other guests and staff throughout the facility including but not limited to; waiting in concession lines, slide towers, crazy river, and on decks.
SoakYa Water Park will operate at maximum 50% of visitor capacity. This will be monitored and adjusted depending on what physical distancing rules are being maintained and enforced. Additional sanitation measures have been implemented. This includes high touch point areas being cleaned more frequently and providing additional hand sanitizing locations. Water park chlorine and ph levels will continue to be constantly inspected to ensure guest safety. Life jackets will be cleaned and sanitized after each use. Our Clean Team will clean and sanitize restrooms and frequently touched surfaces regularly.
Outside food, beverages and coolers are not allowed in SoakYa Water Park. Face masks or face coverings are strongly recommended for all visitors ages 3 and up, with some exceptions. Some of the exceptions where masks are not required are while eating or on/in water park attractions.
Employees will have daily temperature scans and will be screened for known symptoms by asking them CDC recommended questions. Employees will be wearing face masks in all positions that come in constant contact with our guests.
To minimize exchanges of items between guest and staff, vouchers, coupons, discounts, etc. will not be honored at this time.
Parking is always free at Lake Winnepesaukah. For reservation information, pricing, park hours and dates, visit www.lakewinnie.com.