Effective July 1, Tennessee public middle school or high school athletic activities or events that require the student’s gender for participation will be based on the student’s gender at time of birth. Schools that do not participate may be punished by the Department of Education by withholding funding.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the bill on March 26, 2021. After the bill went into effect, the legislature adjusted it to punish schools that do not comply.
Tennessee House Bill 3, requires public middle schools and high schools use a student’s original birth certificate for the basis of determining a student’s gender. The student must provide other evidence indicating the student’s gender at time if the birth certificate provided by the student does not indicate the gender.
After signing the bill, Governor Bill Lee took to Twitter to put his opinion on the matter.
“I signed the bill to preserve women’s athletics and ensure fair competition. This legislation responds to damaging federal policies that stand in opposition to the years of progress made under Title IX and I commend members of the General Assembly for their bipartisan work,” Lee said.
Title IX prohibits a person from being excluded from participation in any interscholastic, intercollegiate, club or intramural athletics, due to their gender.
This year, the legislature decided to add penalties to the bill. If the school breaks the law, the Department of Education could withhold some funding from the district.
This bill does not apply to students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against the bill since it was passed in 2021. Luc Esquivel was a 14-year-old freshman at Farragut High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Esquivel was looking forward to trying out for the boys’ golf team after feeling “out of place” during his time on the girls’ golf team. Esquivel and his family have filed a lawsuit the state of Tennessee. ACLU and ACLU of Tennessee are alongside Esquivel in his court case.