The State Attorney General is appealing a court ruling that sought to strike down requirements associated with applying for an absentee ballot in Tennessee.
The appeal comes after Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ordered the state to abandon the long-standing requirements for in-person voting. The order to abandon has not been adopted by the State Supreme Court as incorrectly reported in Wednesday’s edition but instead will be heard by the State Court of Appeals. The case could then be bumped up the line to the state’s high court once the appellate court has had a chance to hear it.
“The Tennessee Supreme Court has taken no action related to absentee voting in 2020,” a statement from the Tennessee Supreme Court reads. “The case referred came out of the 2oth District Chancery Court, which is a trial court. The State Attorney General has filed an appeal to the Court of Appeals.”
The move by the Davidson County judge comes amid a call by some doctors, cautioning that in-person voting could cause the spread of COVID-19. Local physician Dr. Tom Phelps sent an open letter to Gov. Bill Lee, asking that it be made easier to get an absentee ballot and that the state remove the requirement for an “excuse” in order to avoid voting in person. Phelps pointed to the pandemic which still looms over the state.
The State Attorney General is fighting the court ruling, saying plans were in place to address the pandemic’s impact on the balloting.
The Court’s ruling, while rightly taking into account the safety of Tennessee’s voters and poll workers, failed to appropriately consider the extensive safety measures of the COVID-19 election plan, and, more importantly, gave little weight to the unanimous expertise of state and county election officials that hastily expanding absentee voting is impracticable and risks disenfranchising Tennessee voters, the statement from the State Attorney General noted.