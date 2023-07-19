Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
This past week, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released its 2022 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ publication, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies.
The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS). Among the report’s findings:
Reported incidents of Murder, Rape, and Kidnapping all decreased, by double-digit percentages, from 2021 to 2022.
119,215 Group A arrests were made in 2022, of which 7.98% were juveniles.
The number of reported DUI arrests decreased from 19,656 in 2021 to 17,794 in 2022.
The number of reported Identity Theft victims increased 25.55% from 2021 to 2022.
“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens.”
Rausch added that TBI strongly discourages ranking of law enforcement agencies according to the statistics, as there are too many demographic, socio-economic and other factors out of the control of law enforcement that contribute to the nature of the crimes committed.
“Crime varies from place to place and ranking the agencies based solely on numbers would neither be fair to the agencies nor their communities,” he said. “I would like to thank all participating law enforcement agencies for their hard work and contributions to making this report a thorough and accurate picture of crime in Tennessee. It is only with their support that our state continues to maintain such a successful program.”
The full report is available for review and download here.