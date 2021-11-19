The state of Tennessee has reported $257 million in bets in September, up 78 per cent from August’s $144.5 million as the Volunteer State put their money where their mouth is.
Thanks to the return of the NFL and a full month of college football, September saw a record handle for sports wagering in Tennessee, reaching $257 million. That topped the state’s previous all-time high of $211.3 million in January 2021.
Players placed $8.6 million in wagers per day in September, an increase of 45 per cent from $4.7 million per day in August.
“As impressive as September was, the Tennessee sports betting market has not nearly reached its potential. Baseball’s postseason and the return of the NBA, coupled with a full month of the NFL, should move Tennessee forward again. The records will continue to fall over the next few month, said Eric Ramsey, PlayUSA analyst”
Gross gaming revenue figures also broke state records, reaching $25.6 million. That’s a rise of 94 per cent increase from $13 million in August. The previous record was set in January with $20.9 million.
Nicole Russo, PlayTenn analyst noted that, “Football is unique in the way it motivates bettors, and sports books got a little help with decent starts in September by the Titans and Volunteers. With local interest in the Atlanta Braves and the start of the Grizzlies season adding to the mix, October should push sports books to yet another level. It’s remarkable how well Tennessee has performed, and it has even more potential. Removing the hold requirement would spur competition among operators.”